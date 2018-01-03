  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

See how experienced farmers act fast to avoid crop damage

EMBED </>More Videos

Farmers move to protect crops as brutal winter weather sets in.

By
CREEDMOOR, NC (WTVD) --
On a bone-chilling Wednesday, the Lyons Farm in Creedmoor is closed to the general public. But owner Mark Lyons gave access to ABC11 cameras as we documented his program for protecting the produce he's growing.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

First and foremost: Covers on the tender shoots that are above ground, to keep the plant protected under that cover and hopefully keep the plant from freezing as much.

"Hopefully we'll have higher production in the springtime," Lyons said.

He's also harvested some of the winter vegetables he's grown before the cold really damages them.

"We're picking Brussels sprouts, we're picking kalettes," said Lyons. "We're picking chard, turnips, onions, lettuces."

He keeps them in cold storage on his farm.

"They're in the cooler until about 34 degrees, 33 degrees, on the cool side so everything will be as fresh as it possibly can be."

He said even with the protection in place over plants in the ground, there's still the possibility of damage from high winds and cold. "The wind is a big factor. Under the cover, any heat factor is staying under there."

Smart, informed farmers advise new ones to read about crop science, keep up with the weather forecasts and stock up on material that can safely blanket at-risk plants.

"If you're not doing this right now" said Troy Howard of Lyons Farm, "you're not going to have much left after this cold snap."

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Click here to download the ABC11 apps.
Click here for the latest weather forecast.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherfreezewinter weatherCreedmoorWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Why so many nor'easters this year?
We Stay Cool
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
More Weather
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video