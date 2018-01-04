  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

After the snow: Weather outlook for the rest of the week

EMBED </>More Videos

Weather outlook for the rest of the week (WTVD)

While the snow has finished falling, many areas of the state will continue to experience freezing temperatures and treacherous driving conditions.

RELATED: Snow blankets parts of North Carolina

Here's what you can expect for the remainder of the week:

Thursday

Many parts of the state severely impacted by the storm will remain under a State of Emergency.

READ MORE: Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency as snow blankets area

The snow should move to the coast by the end of the morning, stopping flakes from falling.

Counties across the state will continue to see cold temperatures and icy and snow-packed roadways.

Breeze and bright sun should help on roads tremendously, but Meteorologist Brittany Bell said temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing in many cities.



Wind chills will bring temperatures into the teens and single digits during nightfall.

Friday

Arctic air remains in the area with northwest winds coming in at five mph.

Driving conditions could still be slick in some parts of the state as temperatures continue to remain below freezing.

As nighttime approaches, temperatures will drop into the teens allowing for any snow that remains on the ground to possibly freeze.

Saturday

The Winter Weather Advisory issued for several counties like Wake, Durham, Edgecombe, and Halifax will expire at 7 a.m.

View full list of counties under an advisory

However, temperatures will consistently remain below the freezing mark in the day and into the evening.

Next week

Things will still be chilly for the most part but slightly warmer temperatures are on the way.

At the start of the week, some areas could see highs in the 40s and 50s.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowweatherwinterwinter storm
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Why so many nor'easters this year?
We Stay Cool
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
More Weather
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video