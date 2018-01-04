After the snow: Weather outlook for the rest of the week

Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/iXWlHvuUfs — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) January 4, 2018

While the snow has finished falling, many areas of the state will continue to experience freezing temperatures and treacherous driving conditions.Here's what you can expect for the remainder of the week:Many parts of the state severely impacted by the storm will remain under a State of Emergency.The snow should move to the coast by the end of the morning, stopping flakes from falling.Counties across the state will continue to see cold temperatures and icy and snow-packed roadways.Breeze and bright sun should help on roads tremendously, but Meteorologist Brittany Bell said temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing in many cities.Wind chills will bring temperatures into the teens and single digits during nightfall.Arctic air remains in the area with northwest winds coming in at five mph.Driving conditions could still be slick in some parts of the state as temperatures continue to remain below freezing.As nighttime approaches, temperatures will drop into the teens allowing for any snow that remains on the ground to possibly freeze.The Winter Weather Advisory issued for several counties like Wake, Durham, Edgecombe, and Halifax will expire at 7 a.m.However, temperatures will consistently remain below the freezing mark in the day and into the evening.Things will still be chilly for the most part but slightly warmer temperatures are on the way.At the start of the week, some areas could see highs in the 40s and 50s.