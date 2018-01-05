  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAFFIC

Troopers ID pedestrian struck, killed in Johnston County crash; driver will not be charged

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
The NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) has identified the pedestrian struck and killed in a Johnston County crash.

Authorities responded to Cleveland Road shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

According to troopers, the pedestrian, 42-year-old Adaryll Layjuan Tisdale, of Garner, was wearing dark clothing and walking in the eastbound lane when he was struck by a car.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After striking Tisdale, the car ran off the roadway.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Nicholas Wayne Allen.

On Friday, the NCSHP announced no charges would be filed against Allen.

Authorities are still trying to determine why Tisdale was on the highway.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficpedestrian struckjohnston county newstraffic delayJohnston CountyGarner
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Current Triangle traffic
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
Bridge Road closure frustrates Fayetteville residents
More Traffic
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos