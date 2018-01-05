  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

UNC coach Roy Williams weighs in on 'The Snub'

By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
A great deal of Internet tube-space was spent Thursday sharing opinions about Ted Valentine's near ritualistic shunning of Joel Berry on Wednesday night.

I even got in on the fun.

UNC released a statement Thursday saying it regularly discusses officiating issues with the league, but wouldn't go into any specifics about Wednesday's hubbub.

On Friday, Roy Williams held his weekly press conference. After talking a great deal about his team's relative lack of effort in recent outings, Roy was asked about the Berry/Valentine incident. Here's what he had to say:

EMBED More News Videos

Roy Williams was asked about the incident where a referee snubbed Joel Berry during the loss to Florida State.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar HeelsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Know what will happen in the Sweet 16 before it even happens
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos