'Dogwood Bar & Eatery' Debuts On Glenwood Ave.

A new bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 610 Glenwood Ave., the new addition is called Dogwood Bar & Eatery.
This newcomer--the latest creation from Bunch of Fives Hospitality (Anchor Bar, Milk Bar, and Mofu Shoppe)--features local brews, hand-crafted cocktails, and light bar bites like charcuterie and flatbreads.
As part of the first phase of its development plans, the establishment features a wrap-around patio with heat lamps, indoor and outdoor bars, and upscale furniture to lounge in.
For the second phase, Dogwood plans to expand into the space next door at 612 Glenwood Ave. in the spring; the new addition will be dog friendly as well.
On the menu, expect to see signature cocktails like a "Dogwood Old Fashioned" with Old Forester Rye Whiskey, chai tea simple, and Angostura bitters; and "Blind Basil Smash" with basil and jalapeno vodka, lime, simple syrup, ginger beer, and soda.
There are wines and cocktails on tap as well like A Cote Rose from Santa Barbara, California; and "House Mule" with vodka, Gosling's Ginger Beer, and lime.
Rounding things out are draft and bottled beers like Foothills Hoppyum IPA, and White Street Kolsch. (You can check out the full menu here.)
It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Monica V., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on December 31st, said: "Love this place! The bartenders are friendly and attentive, the atmosphere is chill yet chic, and the drinks are delicious. It's apparently dog friendly, so I'm guessing it's a great spot for day drinking."
Dogwood Bar & Eatery is now open at 610 Glenwood Ave., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
