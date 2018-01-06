  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

Triangle Breaks Freezing Streak Record

By
This afternoon around 5 p.m. RDU broke the record for most consecutive days at or below freezing.

The previous record was 159 hours set back in 1982 between January 10-15. So far we've spent over 160 hours at or below freezing and we could add even more to this total tomorrow. Right now we're only forecasting a high of 32 degrees at RDU.

Our last day above freezing was December 31st at 1:35 a.m. Multiple rounds of arctic air have lead to near record cold across central North Carolina and the northeast since the start of the new year.

If you're tired of the cold, relief is on the way. Temperatures next week will warm to the 50s and 60s.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Why so many nor'easters this year?
We Stay Cool
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
More Weather
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos