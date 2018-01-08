  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Cumberland schools on regular schedule after boil water advisory lifted

A boil water advisory in place in Cumberland county has been expanded and now includes Fort Bragg.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
The advisory for Fayetteville PWC water customers has been lifted and it is no longer necessary to boil water before using it. Tests have now confirmed water meets safe drinking water standards. Water is safe to use for any purpose.

The Cumberland County School system is now able to operate on regular schedule beginning Tuesday, a spokesperson said Monday after the advisory was listed.

PWC customers should flush the water lines in their home or business for a few minutes before using it for consumption.

This is especially important for locations that have not been occupied or that have had low water usage during the advisory period. Any ice made since the advisory was issued on Saturday evening should be discarded. Businesses that serve or prepare food for human consumption should coordinate with their regulatory oversight agency to make sure all requirements are met.

"PWC thanks our customers for their patience and understanding as during this emergency," the utility said in a release.

In an update on Sunday evening PWC officials said crews spent the day flushing the water system and testing following Saturday night's water main breaks that caused a significant loss of pressure in the system.

PWC officials urge customers to conserve water whenever possible in the event of additional outages.

If you have a well, or are an Aqua customer, this advisory does not apply to you.
