  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

SoCal teen battling cancer meets his NBA idol, Stephen Curry, at Staples Center

EMBED </>More Videos

A dream came true for a South Los Angeles teenager who is battling a rare form of bone cancer when he met his idol, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, at Staples Center. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
A dream came true for a South Los Angeles teenager who is battling a rare form of bone cancer when he met his idol, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, Saturday night at Staples Center.

Thirteen-year-old Jaylen Winzer gave Curry a custom-made T-shirt with Golden State's logo and the words "I'M A WARRIOR FOR JAYLEN."

Curry, whose team was in town to play the Clippers, had two gifts for his young fan: the jersey he wore during the game and the shoes he sported during warmups.

"I appreciate you coming," Curry said.

"I appreciate you having me," Jaylen replied.

The teen met the superstar courtside before the game and even got to try on Curry's championship rings.

Jaylen watched the Warriors play in person for the first time, and they did not disappoint. Golden State beat the Clippers 121-105, with Curry putting up 45 of those points.

Shirell Henderson, a friend of Jaylen's family, said he was "excited, he's thrilled, he's grateful."

"His family is just overwhelmed with gratefulness as well," said Henderson, who introduced ABC7 to Jaylen last year. Her foundation, BrittiCares International, decorated his bedroom with everything Golden State to welcome him home from the hospital.

It was Jaylen's wish back then to meet Curry.

"They've been waiting on this day for months now," Henderson said. "So many people came together as a community and made this happen. It's been a true blessing for Jaylen."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsLos Angeles ClippersNBAbasketballcancerCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
Rubin group that could include Curry now out on Panthers
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video