  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

Get ready for a warm up! Highs in 60s later this week!

If you're tired of these frigid temperatures relief is on the way later in the week.

By
Record cold weather continued today across central North Carolina. RDU got down to a low of 4 degrees breaking a record of 9 set back in 2014.

Fayetteville dropped to 9 degrees also breaking a low of 12 degrees set back in 2014. Highs across the area Sunday afternoon struggled to get above freezing.

If you're tired of these frigid temperatures relief is on the way later in the week.

On Monday highs will reach the 40s. Still below average, but much warmer than the past few days.

There's also a slight chance of rain Monday afternoon and Monday night. Some of that rain could start out as a light wintry mix in Person and Alamance County, but no accumulations are expected and impacts will be minimal.

An area of low pressure swinging east will help to draw in southerly winds warming things up across the state. Highs will be near normal in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday that southerly flow will get stronger pumping in mild air. Get ready for high temperatures in the 60s by the end of the week.

This warming trend will be brief. A cold front will drop us back down to highs in the 40s and the 50s during the weekend.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Why so many nor'easters this year?
We Stay Cool
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
More Weather
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos