  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Panthers fall to the Saints, 31-26

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton reaches over the pile for a first down in the first half of against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Despite a last minute rally, the Carolina Panthers fell to the New Orleans Saints 31-26.

In the last 5 minutes of the game Cam Newton passed to Christian McCaffrey for a 56 yard touchdown bringing the Panthers within a touchdown for the win.



After a third and short defensive stop by the Panthers that took the game to the 2 minute warning, Brees threw an interception.

With no timeouts left, the Newton was flagged for intentional grounding with 34 seconds left bringing up 3rd and 23 with 24 seconds left. By rule 10 seconds must be run off the clock after an intentional grounding call.



Newton was then sacked on 4th down, securing a Saints victory.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsCarolina PanthersFayettevillefayetteville news
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Know what will happen in the Sweet 16 before it even happens
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos