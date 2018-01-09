  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Clayton full-service gas attendant still helping, serving up smiles

Full-service gas station attendant Billy Williams loves helping people.

CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) --
ABC11 Together is celebrating a man who works at one of the area's last full-service gas station after a viewer reached out to ABC11 on Facebook to share his good deeds and kind spirit.

Billy Williams has been at T. R. Lee Oil and LP Gas Co. for more than 25 years, and while he knows practically everyone in town, no new face is ever a stranger to him - calling everyone "brother" or "young lady," no matter their age.

He's one of the last in a profession that's practically vanished.

The 75-year-old is grateful for every day's work, having only a grade-school education. He left school to help his mother after his father died, by working as a sharecropper.

Now, several decades later, he's still hard at work.

He changed one woman's oil for free when she brought a bottle of new oil with her and then helped out another.

"Last week, my tire was going flat, and there's a fee for that, this guy checked all my tires back there," Linda Roberts said. "I did have a nail stuck in one. He pressurized them and everything, and I wanted to give them money and he said 'no, that's OK.'"

"I like to make people's day," Williams said, "and I love to meet people and be nice to them. That's the honest way to go."
