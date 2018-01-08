  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SOCIETY

H&M apologizes for using black child with 'Coolest monkey in the jungle' slogan

H&M apologized Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "Coolest monkey in the jungle."

The company removed the ad from its website after hundreds of people on social media called it racist.

The image of the child in the green hoodie appeared on the British version of the Swedish retailer's online store.

The Stockholm-based clothing giant issued an apology Monday morning saying, "This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended."

SOCIETY
