Trucker pulls over on highway, salutes fallen veteran

A truck driver in Missouri pulled his rig over and got out to pay his respects to a fallen veteran.Bradley Faulkner, a truck driver and U.S. Army veteran, stopped on the shoulder of a highway in Missouri, exited his cab and placed his hand over his heart as a funeral procession passed by.The touching moment was captured by Kristen Collins, who posted the photo of Faulkner on her Facebook page on Jan. 5.In the Facebook post, Collins said: "While in the funeral procession today to Jefferson barracks to lay my grandfather to rest a man driving a truck pulled off and made honor as we all proceeded. Thank you for showing such great honor - I found and got to personally thank this man!!"