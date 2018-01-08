  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Wake County Schools still plagued by chilly classrooms

Several Wake County schools continue to be plagued by problems related to the cold.

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
The cold weather continues to plague Wake County Public Schools with problems.

Two schools, Apex Middle School and Fox Road Elementary have been closed since Friday.

And although the problems with broken pipes and a boiler burner at those two schools are resolved there are other schools with problems.

On Monday afternoon, parents were also picking up students at Holly Grove Middle School in Holly Springs.

School system officials said the heat there wasn't working well Monday morning and by noon parents were told that cold children would be allowed to go home.

Kimberly Jackson came and picked up her daughter Jenny.

A North Carolina native, Jackson said she understands the schools are battling an unprecedented cold snap, but she didn't want her daughter to stay in a cold school.

"About 12:30 I get the call saying it's not working properly and then I got on the Holly Grove Middle School Facebook page and all the parents were posting that their kids were texting them saying it was like 48 degrees in there, their hands were freezing, and so I just made the decision to come on and get her," Jackson told ABC11.

Jenny Jackson told ABC 11, "It's OK in the elective rooms like health and dance since you're moving around a lot but once you're in the regular core classrooms it's pretty cold. Like I was shaking really badly."

While Apex Middle and Fox Road Elementary will be back in session Tuesday, it may not be clear until morning whether the heat will be back on at Holly Grove Middle School.

Some parents also alerted ABC11 to cold classrooms at Cary Elementary School.

Wake school officials say that problem only affected a few classrooms and the temperature wasn't below 64 degrees in any class.

Wake school maintenance workers are likely stretched thin but appear to be getting the job done.
