  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAFFIC

Part of Cornwallis Road in Durham closed after train strikes car

EMBED </>More Videos

The driver managed to get out of the car moments before the train struck the vehicle.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A stretch of Cornwallis Road in Durham is closed between Davis and Miami Boulevard on Monday evening after an Amtrak train struck a car.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said the incident seemed to begin with a rear-end collision involving two vehicles, which pushed one car onto the tracks.

The driver of the vehicle was able to get out just moments before the car was smashed by the train.

There appeared to be some minor injuries from the initial wreck.

An Amtrak spokesperson said Train 76, the Piedmont, which operates from Charlotte to Raleigh, struck a vehicle about 8:30 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video from Cornwallis Road where a car was demolished by a train in Durham.



There are no injuries to the passengers or crew of the train.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours. The road remained closed as midnight approached.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficdurham county newstrain crashtraffic delayamtrakamtrak train crashDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Current Triangle traffic
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
Bridge Road closure frustrates Fayetteville residents
More Traffic
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video