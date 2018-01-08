  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FAYETTEVILLE NEWS

2nd suspect arrested in fatal Fayetteville Carlie C's shooting

Izaiah Jamal Blue, left, and Jalyn La-Scott Phillips. (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A second man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened August 26 has been arrested.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Jalyn La-Scott Phillips, 19, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service with the assistance of the Sampson County Sheriff's Office. He was charged in relation to the fatal shooting in August at 690 South Reilly Road, in the parking lot of Carlie C's.

The other suspect, 20-year-old Izaiah Jamal Blue, was arrested November 8 by U.S. marshals, also with the assistance of Sampson County deputies.

The shooting left 20-year-old Nisier Nuriddin dead and 20-year-old Tontaria Lunsford injured

An eyewitness told ABC11 at the time that Lunsford was shot in the arm and Nuriddin was shot in the chest.

Both victims were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where Nuriddin later died.

Blue and Phillips, both of Faison, have been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury (AWDWIKISI), robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felonious conspiracy to commit robbery.

Phillips and Blue are both being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentarrestFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 charged in fatal Fayetteville Carlie C's shooting
Police ID victim in fatal Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE NEWS
Fayetteville 'March to Work' Job Fair draws hundreds
Police: Naked man pulled from Little River in Spring Lake
Bridge Road closure frustrates Fayetteville residents
PWC customers brace for yet another rate hike
Fayetteville man shot after altercation at Ace Cash Express
More fayetteville news
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos