  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRENDING

Wayne County Animal Control investigating after pregnant dog left on side of the road freezes to death

EMBED </>More Videos

Pregnant dog froze to death after abandoned in Pikeville (WTVD)

WAYNE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Wayne County Animal Control is investigating after a pregnant dog was found frozen to death on the side of the road.

Officials speculate that the dog was abandoned at Airport Road near Pikeville sometime Sunday night.

Officers with animal control picked up the dog Monday after receiving multiple calls that a dead, pregnant dog was on the side of the road - frozen to death.

According to the National Weather Services, temperatures were below freezing Sunday night.

Authorities said the dog was not microchipped.

Animal control is actively searching for the person(s) responsible, saying they plan to pursue animal cruelty and abandonment charges.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltydogwintertrendingWayne County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRENDING
Who is Gina Haspel?
Win money for losing weight? Raleigh man says it's for real
New emojis coming to a phone near you
Late father's four wheeler stolen from grieving Wake Forest family found
Internet users can't stop laughing at this epic Photoshop fail
More trending
PETS & ANIMALS
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
These five species are critically endangered
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
Happy Panda Day!
Family recalls dog's death after pet was put in overhead bin
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video