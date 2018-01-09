Cow pulled from frozen Cabarrus County marsh

CONCORD, North Carolina --On Monday, emergency crews rescued a cow that had become stranded in a frozen pond off Blackwelder Road south of Concord.
Rescuers had to place a rubber boat on the marsh water to get a line around the cow in order to pull the 1,100-pound animal out.
According to WSOC, they also used a chainsaw and sledgehammer to break up the ice around the heifer.
The rescue began just after 3 p.m. and took nearly two hours to complete.
Yet, crews were able to clear a path and use an electric winch to pull Julie out of the water.
Rescuers said they were nervous not knowing how the cow would react or whether the ice would collapse.
After a few minutes lying on her side, Julie was able to stand up and walk around.
She is expected to be OK.