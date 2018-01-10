  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
2017 rankings put DPAC among the top theaters in US

Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Once again the Durham Performing Arts Center ranks among the top theater venues in the United States. In their year end rankings, Pollstar, Billboard Magazine and Venues Today, all place DPAC in the top 5 for ticket sales or gross sales.

In Pollstar's theater venue ticket sales rankings DPAC comes in number 4, behind Radio City Music Hall in New York City, The Axis at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, and the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

In Billboard Magazine's gross sales rankings for venues under 5,000 seats, DPAC is also ranked number 4, behind The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, The Fox Theatre, and the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

In Venues Today's rankings for gross sales in venues between 2,001 and 5,000 seats DPAC comes in at number 5. behind The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, The Fox Theatre, The Orpheum, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

DPAC also closed 2017 with a record number of sold out shows. Last year DPAC featured 211 events with 113 selling out. DPAC hosted 462,055 guests in 2017, the most since the theater's opening in 2008.

DPAC has ranked in the top 10 U.S. theaters since 2010.

