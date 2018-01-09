  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
PERSONAL FINANCE

Jason's Deli warns customers of possible data breach

Jason's Deli is warning customers of a data breach.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Texas-based deli chain, which has 18 locations in North Carolina, including four in Raleigh, one in Cary, one in Durham and one in Fayetteville. said it was notified on December 22 by "payment processors - the organizations that manage the electronic connections between Jason's Deli locations and payment card issuers - that MasterCard security personnel had informed it that a large quantity of payment card information had appeared for sale on the "dark web," and that an analysis of the data indicated that at least a portion of the data may have come from various Jason's Deli locations."

The company said the management team "immediately activated" a response plan and is examining whether a breach actually took place, the extent of it and whether there is a continuing threat.

The popular eatery said customers should monitor their payment card accounts and report any suspicious activity to their card issuer.

Those with questions can contact customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or (409) 838-1976.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financerestaurantdata breachpersonal financenorth carolina newsNCTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Chatham County man wins $250K lottery prize
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
PWC customers brace for yet another rate hike
Toys R Us demise to have impact from toy makers to landlords
Troubleshooter: Elderly couple learns perils of contract's fine print
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos