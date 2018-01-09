Jason's Deli warns customers of possible data breach

Jason's Deli is warning customers of a data breach.The Texas-based deli chain, which has 18 locations in North Carolina, including four in Raleigh, one in Cary, one in Durham and one in Fayetteville. said it was notified on December 22 by "payment processors - the organizations that manage the electronic connections between Jason's Deli locations and payment card issuers - that MasterCard security personnel had informed it that a large quantity of payment card information had appeared for sale on the "dark web," and that an analysis of the data indicated that at least a portion of the data may have come from various Jason's Deli locations."The companythe management team "immediately activated" a response plan and is examining whether a breach actually took place, the extent of it and whether there is a continuing threat.The popular eatery said customers should monitor their payment card accounts and report any suspicious activity to their card issuer.Those with questions can contactor (409) 838-1976.