  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

UPS worker charged with stealing package

EMBED </>More Videos

UPS worker charged in stolen package.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
After all the talk during the holidays of packages being stolen from people's porches, Raleigh police have charged a man they say is a UPS worker with stealing a package from the delivery service's warehouse.

Shannon Hale of Raleigh is accused of felony larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses, and possession of stolen goods.

Apparently, a Craigslist ad was the root of the investigation.

Tiyon Simmons of Pitt County spoke with ABC11 by phone Tuesday and said just days before Christmas he responded to the post advertising an iPhone X for sale.

Shannon Hale



He said Hale met him at a popular North Raleigh shopping center.

Simmons said Hale wanted to hold the $800 he offered for the phone while Simmons was trying to check the phone out.

"He waited until I was trying to activate the phone. I probably put my head down maybe 20, 30 seconds. I look back up and he was gone," Simmons said.

Simmons added, "And then I get a message on the phone saying that this phone belongs to a 919 number, you know, a Raleigh number."

Simmons said he called the number and spoke with the owner of the new phone who had preregistered the number when it was purchased.

The couple told ABC11 that their regular UPS driver told them their iPhone was stolen from the UPS warehouse in Raleigh.

Simmons said he also called police, who had no trouble locating Hale because he used his real name and phone number in the Craigslist ad.

While the couple got their iPhone, Simmons is still out $800.

As a result, this is what he had to say about Hale:

"He's a thief and honestly just should be in jail."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
package theftUPSiphoneraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video