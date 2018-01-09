  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
EDUCATION

Cary residents upset about proposed charter school

EMBED </>More Videos

Cary residents fight back against planned school.

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
A neighborhood in Cary is fighting back against a proposed charter school. Cardinal Charter Cardinal West could go up along Yates Store Road and Weldon Ridge Boulevard.

Many are opposed to the proposal. An online petition is even circulating because residents say another school isn't needed.

"Oh, it's fabulous. We really enjoy living here. Good neighborhood, "said Weldon Ridge resident John Williams.

He's lived in the area for more than five years with no complaints until talks of a charter school opening its doors started circulating.

"Two thousand kids? Twice a day. Two thousand kids? No school busing. That's a lot of cars," said Williams.

Not only is traffic a concern, he says more teenaged drivers with less experience in the neighborhood could be a safety hazard.

It's something one resident agrees with.

"What kind of people is it going to bring to the community? A lot of high school kids just wandering around," said Geeta Paranjape.

She says something that attracted her to this community was the abundance of trees.

But if a school is built they'll be cut down.

Debra Grannan is the senior planner for the town of Cary and she says an entitlement for a school to go here was put in place 14 years ago. Long before any of these residents moved in.

"The request is to change the location for where a school was previously allowed with the rezoning case," Grannan said.

A rezoning request was submitted by the developer to change the boundaries of where the school could go. It would move the school closer to the street. This school could be on a 60-acre site about 50,000 square feet - large enough for more than 2,000 students.

"I just want to make sure a for-profit school isn't taken shortcuts at the expense of the neighborhood just to make more money," Smith said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationdevelopmentcharter schoolwake county newsCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Officials say Heritage Middle School bomb threat came from outside U.S., intended for different school
'No credible threat' at Wake Forest schools; search on for suspect
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Threats made to school where teacher fed puppy to turtle
Wake County mom wants kids off their screens at school
More Education
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video