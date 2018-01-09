  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
POLITICS

Judges: NC must redraw congressional district maps

(Ben McKeown)

RALEIGH, NC --
Federal judges ruled Tuesday that North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by legislative Republicans is illegally gerrymandered due to excessive partisanship that gave GOP a rock-solid advantage for most seats and must quickly be redone.

The ruling marks the second time this decade that the GOP's congressional boundaries in North Carolina have been thrown out by a three-judge panel. In 2016, another panel tossed out two majority black congressional districts initially drawn in 2011, saying there was no justification for using race as the predominant factor in forming them. The redrawn map was the basis for a new round of lawsuits.

The latest lawsuit - filed by election advocacy groups and Democrats - said the replacement to the racial gerrymander also were unlawful partisan gerrymanders. Those who sued argued that Republican legislators went too far when they followed criteria designed to retain the party's 10-3 majority.

At the time of debate, according to the order, House redistricting chief Rep. David Lewis attempted to justify the criteria by saying during debate that "I think electing Republicans is better than electing Democrats. So I drew this map to help foster what I think is better for the country."

Dallas Woodhouse, Executive Director of the NC Republican Party responded to the ruling on Facebook.



"We find that the General Assembly drew and enacted the 2016 plan with intent to subordinate the interests of non-Republican voters and entrench Republican control of North Carolina's congressional delegation," U.S. Circuit Court Judge Jim Wynn wrote in the majority opinion. Wynn added that the evidence shows the "plan achieved the General Assembly's discriminatory partisan objective."

In their ruling Tuesday, the judges ordered the General Assembly to approve another set of districts by Jan. 24. Candidate filing for the November congressional elections begin Feb. 12. A majority of the judges also agreed they would also hire a redistricting expert to draw replacement boundaries if the legislature won't.

Through a spokeswoman, one of the legislative defendants, Sen. Ralph Hise of Mitchell County, said lawmakers plan to appeal.

There's a good chance Republicans will try to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block the ruling's enforcement until the justices rule in a similar case they heard from Wisconsin in the fall. But that case involves legislative districts, not a congressional plan.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsstate politicsvotingelectionsnorth carolina newsgeneral assemblyRaleighWake CountyNC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
POLITICS
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
Tillis, NCGOP scrutinized for ties to Facebook data breach firm
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers
More Politics
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos