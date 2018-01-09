  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Durham home heavily damaged by fire

A fire heavily damaged a Durham home Tuesday night.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A Durham home was heavily damaged in a fire Tuesday evening, leaving the resident displaced.

Durham County Fire Rescue, the Durham Fire Department, and the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the fire in the 4100 block of Olde Coach Road.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 15 minutes, but the single-family home's garage and left side sustained heavy fire damage.

There was heavy smoke damage throughout the home as well.

No one was injured. The American Red Cross is assisting the resident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
