  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HOME & GARDEN

HOA demands California homeowners leave garage doors open

EMBED </>More Videos

Community is upset after their homeowners association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day. (KTRK)

AUBURN, California --
A California community is upset after their homeowner's association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.

Residents in a development near Sacramento said their HOA is requiring their doors be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The policy was put in place after one homeowner was caught allowing people to live in his garage.

People are worried about the most obvious risk - robbers.

"I'm still worried a little. I'm still a little worried because I just think it's all going to get stolen you know?" 9-year-old Jason said.

Jason, only identified by his first name, said he is concerned that his bike will get stolen if their garage door is open during those times.

The new rule allows the HOA to fine people $200 if they keep their door closed.

Residents plan to fight the rule in a meeting later this month.

Related Topics:
homecrimeu.s. & worldcommunityCalifornia
HOME & GARDEN
Church, Five Points residents meet over plan to raze houses for parking lot
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
Man overpays bill for more than two decades
Gadgets to make cleaning your house easier
Hoke County man forced to move house, business
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video