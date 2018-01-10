  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

NCSU's Patterson Hall without water after thawing pipe bursts

EMBED </>More Videos

NC State building without water following water main break (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
According to university officials, city crews are working to repair a water main break that knocked out water to NC State's Patterson Hall.

Around 6 Wednesday morning, a construction crew discovered water coming from a burst pipe on Lampe Drive.

Crews said warm temperatures caused the water pipe to thaw, resulting in the break.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The water line to the administration building has been shut off.

Employees, who work in Patterson Hall, were told to not show up for work due to the lack of working bathrooms and fountains.



Crews said there was a planned project to repair the pipe before the burst happened.

Lampe Drive will be closed until crews can complete the repair.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
water main breaknc state universityraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video