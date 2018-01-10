  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Cary transplant patient reunited with stolen tricycle

A 15-year-old Cary boy is celebrating after he was reunited with his stolen tricycle Wednesday morning. (WTVD)

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
A 15-year-old Cary boy is celebrating after he was reunited with his stolen tricycle Wednesday morning.

Toby Stacy, a patient recovering from a double-lung transplant, said his adult tricycle was taken when it placed outside, under a staircase next to his wheelchair.


According to Marsha Jackson, the teen's mother, officers found the trike on Grande Heights Drive, which is about a mile away from their home.

"The trike means more than just a bicycle," Jackson explained. "When we came here, we didn't know anybody. Jana, the lady who gave us the bike, she was one of the first people who reached out to us and said, 'What do you need?'"

For Toby, the tricycle is essential in helping him regain his strength and rebuild his stamina; he also suffers from cystic fibrosis.



"I can't run, so with a trike, I could do something that other people can do that's fast," he said. "It's not just me slowly walking being unable to run. I could ride like everyone else."
