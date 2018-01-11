  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Deadly head-on crash closes Old Stage Road in Wake County

The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly head-on crash.

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly head-on crash.

According to troopers, the incident happened after 10 Wednesday morning on Old Stage Road near Ten Ten Road in Wake County.

Reports show a garbage truck was traveling on Old State Road when a vehicle crossed the centerline, hitting the truck head-on and causing it to catch fire.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers said alcohol and speed appears are not factors, adding the cause is still under investigation.

The deceased has not been identified.
