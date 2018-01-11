  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAFFIC

Driver injured in crash involving Garner police officer

One person was injured Wednesday night in a crash involving a Garner police officer. (WTVD)

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
One person was injured Wednesday night in a crash involving a Garner police officer.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. at Highway 70 near New Rand Road. The officer was responding to a call.

A Garner Police spokesman initially said the officer did not appear to be injured, but police later tweeted that he suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The two right lanes of Rand Road were closed for most of the evening and reopened early Thursday morning.
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
