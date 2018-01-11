  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SOCIETY

Mom records heartfelt message for her son before giving him up for adoption

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother records heartfelt message for her son before giving him up for adoption. (KTRK)

A Utah woman who decided to give her newborn son up for adoption recorded an emotional video before his placement so he would never doubt how much she loved him.

Hannah Mongie's son was born on March 21, 2016. She shared the video almost two years later on Jan. 2, 2018.

In the video, Mongie explained to her son, Taggart, how she met his father, who died shortly after her eight-week pregnancy scan.

She said decided to record the video instead of writing a letter to Taggart, because "it's real and it's in the moment."

On YouTube, Mongie wrote, "I hope anyone who watches this will be able to gain a new perspective on what the birth mom goes through when she places her child for adoption. It is the FARTHEST thing from a heartless act. It shows the definition of love. To love someone this much is to give away your happiness for them."



Mongie was able to arrange an open adoption for Taggart with a couple that now lives only 10 minutes from her home.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybabyviral videoadoptionmotherhoodu.s. & worldUtah
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
Happy Day of Happiness!
Raleigh veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
More Society
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video