forget pineapple, in 2018 we putting tide pods on pizza pic.twitter.com/CM1PIOn64I — memes (@memeproviderz) December 31, 2017

Y’all ever just get the urge to eat a tide pod? pic.twitter.com/9vy49VdG7U — moni 🧝🏻‍♀️ (@unIatched) December 31, 2017

Doctors say you should be concerned about a new viral challenge involving laundry detergent pods.Videos and pictures have surfaced online of teenagers intentionally putting the pods in their mouth.The pods have also been featured in several food-themed memes that are circulating online.The detergent already comes in a child-resistant packaging to keep young children from swallowing them.Doctors warn that burns can result from putting the pods in your mouth.