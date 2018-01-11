  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Man showing 'medical distress' dies in Raleigh police custody

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man died while in custody of Raleigh police Wednesday night.

Reports said the man, identified as Curtis Roeman Mangum, 32, appeared to exhibit signs of "medical distress" after he and another man were taken into custody on drug-related charges.

Warrants were obtained against the two men for possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The other suspect, Dextro James White Jr., 40, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and with keeping and maintaining a vehicle for the purposes of keeping and selling cocaine and marijuana.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Rose Lane.

As is standard procedure for in-custody deaths, the Chief of Police will send a Five-Day Report to the City Manager within five business days.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
raleigh policeraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos