  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABC11 TOGETHER

2018 Dreamfest focuses on "Living the Dream"

EMBED </>More Videos

011118-wtvd-mlk-dreamfest-vid (WTVD)

Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The 3rd Annual Dreamfest Conference will take place Saturday, January 13 from 9 am to 12 pm at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

This year's theme is "Living the Dream." Dreamfest is a celebration of the life, legacies and lessons of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Panelist are to include
1.) Mathew Knowles: Founder, President and CEO of Music World Entertainment; Father to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.
2.) Phil Robinson: former Chief of Staff for DefJam Records; Executive producer of MTV's "Making The Band" and "Who Wants to Work for Diddy"
3.) Kedar Massenberg: American Record Producer and Record Label Executive. Former President of Motown records.
4.) Teddy Riley: American Record Producer, Singer / Songwriter and musician.
5.) Beverly Bond: An American former Wilhelmina model, DJ, business woman, mentor, producer, writer and founder of Black Girls Rock
6.) Alexandra Morton: 2014 Miss Black America
7.) Doug E. Fresh: Hip Hop Legened
Click here for more information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togethermlk day
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video