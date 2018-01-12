  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Cumberland County youth pastor charged with indecent liberties with a child

EMBED </>More Videos

Nashimen McKinnon

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County youth pastor is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child during a sleepover he hosted for youth members at his home in Hope Mills.

Nashimen McKinnon, 30, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

McKinnon, the youth pastor at Antioch Bible Fellowship in Fayetteville, turned himself in.

The sheriff's office said McKinnon contacted deputies on January 1 and asked for a deputy to come to his home because he had "touched a child five to six months ago at a sleepover."

Deputies went to McKinnon's home on Pleasantburg Drive in Hope Mills and completed a report and then took him for an interview at the Law Enforcement Center.

Nashimen McKinnon



Deputies said McKinnon told them that at the sleepover, he lay next on the floor next to a minor and touched her breasts and buttocks on top of her clothing. McKinnon said he did not know whether the victim was aware of his actions. McKinnon also stated that he sent the victim inappropriate text messages in December 2017.

The sheriff's office said the investigation revealed at least two other instances, at church-related events, where McKinnon is suspected of inappropriately touching the victim.

McKinnon turned himself in at the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received a $45,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Friday afternoon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex crimescumberland county newsreligionfayetteville newssexual misconductCumberland CountyHope MillsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video