Garner senior offered as preferred walk-on at UNC

Coming up on @ABC11_WTVD I'll introduce you to Marque Maultsby...a senior point guard at @Garner_HS who just recently received a preferred walk on offer from @UNC_Basketball pic.twitter.com/H57yPZFebz — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) January 11, 2018

Garner senior point guard Marque Maultsby is considering UNC after receiving a preferred walk-on offer.His coach, Eddie Gray, said not only is Maultsby successful on the court but also in the classroom.He hopes this offer will help other colleges across the nation recognize him.Watch the video for full details.