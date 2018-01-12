  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Carolina Hurricanes officially introduce Tom Dundon as new owner

EMBED </>More Videos

Carolina Hurricanes introduce their new majority owner

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
It's official, Tom Dundon is the majority owner of the Carolina Hurricanes.

According to team officials, the sale closed Thursday just two months after Dundon signed a purchase agreement to buy the stake in the franchise from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr.

On Friday, the Hurricanes held a news conference to introduce their new owner.



During the conference, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the franchise "isn't going anywhere."

Dundon, 46, is the former CEO of Dallas-based lending firm Santander Consumer USA.

He's also an investor in the Top Golf chain of golf and entertainment facilities and a key financier of a new golf course in Dallas, ESPN reports.

READ MORE: Tom Dundon becomes majority owner of Hurricanes as sale closes
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsCarolina Hurricaneshockey fannorth carolina newssportsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
Rubin group that could include Curry now out on Panthers
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video