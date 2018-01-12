Dream Big Book Drive in Durham Central Park on Monday

  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Book Harvest believes that books are essential to children's healthy development and well-being. Once again this year, Book Harvest will be holding its annual Dream Big Book Drive.

Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s vision of a world in in which every child has the chance to realize his or her full potential, Book Harvest marks MLK Day with its annual Dream Big Book Drive. Last year's book drive collected more than 48,000 books.

The event will also feature games for kids, food trucks and entertainment. ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Dream Big Book Drive.

The Dream Big Book Drive will take place from 1 pm to 4 pm in Durham Central Park in downtown Durham.
