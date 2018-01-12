Politifact: Robin Hayes defines a gerrymander

Robin Hayes, chairman of the N.C. GOP, issued a statement suggesting that the judges who on Tuesday struck down North Carolina's election districts for U.S. Congress have a 'warped' understanding of gerrymandering."A 'gerrymander' is by definition and common understanding, a strange looking 'monster' drawing. This map is clearly not that," Hayes said in a Jan. 10 statement.Politifact looked at this statement.