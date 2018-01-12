  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
POLITICS

Politifact: Robin Hayes defines a gerrymander

EMBED </>More Videos

This week in Politifact: Fact-checking NC GOP Chairman Robin Hayes.

Robin Hayes, chairman of the N.C. GOP, issued a statement suggesting that the judges who on Tuesday struck down North Carolina's election districts for U.S. Congress have a 'warped' understanding of gerrymandering.

"A 'gerrymander' is by definition and common understanding, a strange looking 'monster' drawing. This map is clearly not that," Hayes said in a Jan. 10 statement.

Politifact looked at this statement.

Here's what they found.

Related Topics:
politicspoliticsstate politics
POLITICS
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
Tillis, NCGOP scrutinized for ties to Facebook data breach firm
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers
More Politics
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video