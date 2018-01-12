Officials identify body found on Fort Bragg property

The bodyin an isolated area of Fort Bragg has been identified as a relative of a retired soldier.The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command identified the body Friday as that of Lavaughn C. Richmond, 18, of Spring Lake.Richmond was found on Fire Break 12, which is near McArthur Road on the eastern side of Fort Bragg.He had not been seen since December 31, when he left home dressed only in a T-shirt, jeans and shoes.An autopsy was performed."We are awaiting additional information from the autopsy, but from all the evidence our agents have at this point, we do not suspect foul play, but have not completely ruled it out in an abundance of caution to ensure we conduct a complete and thorough investigation into the tragic death of this young man," said Chris Grey, the spokesman for CID.Anyone with information about this investigation should contact the Fort Bragg CID office at (910-396-8777.