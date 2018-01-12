  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Lumberton police officer shot in 'accidental weapon discharge'

A Lumberton police officer is recovering after an accidental shooting.

LUMBERTON, NC (WTVD) --
A Lumberton police officer was shot Friday in an "accidental weapon discharge," according to Capt. Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department.

It happened at the intersection of Peterson Road and Fayetteville Road near Peterson Toyota at 5:13 p.m.

Parker said the injured officer was airlifted to Southeastern Regional Medical Center.



The officer's injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

"The officer is fine and is recovering," Lumberton Mayor Pro Tem John Cantey said. "Will have a few more procedures but is doing well at this time."

Police have not released the officer's name.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
