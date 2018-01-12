Child shot in Durham gas station parking lot

Durham Police investigate after a child was shot at a BP station.

The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a child injured Friday evening.The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of N. Duke Street and Horton Road.The child was inside a car in the parking lot of a BP gas station when she was apparently caught in crossfire.She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.Police did not immediately say the age of the child or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.A window of the gas station was blown out. Police investigators were at the scene taking photos and documenting the evidence.The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4582 ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.