  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

WakeMed goes dark during brief power outage

EMBED </>More Videos

A failed transformer caused a brief power outage at WakeMed on Friday night.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A failed transformer caused a temporary power outage at WakeMed in Raleigh on Friday night.

WakeMed spokesperson Kristen Kelly said a redundant transformer eventually kicked on and there was no impact on patients.

An ABC11 viewer sent in a photo showing the hospital campus on New Bern Avenue mostly in the dark.

The outage happened at 8:30 p.m. and affected multiple hospital patient care areas, WakeMed spokesperson Heather Monackey said.

"We are now back on commercial power with full emergency generator back up and do not anticipate additional power outages," Monackey added.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
power outagewake county newshospitalraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video