Woman shows off baby bump outside Taco Bell restaurant for maternity photo shoot

ATLANTA, Georgia --
A Georgia mother showed off her baby bump in front of her favorite fast-food restaurant.

Kristin Johnston, mother of now two, goes to Taco Bell -- a lot.

When she was trying to decide where to take her maternity photos, she decided she wanted to do it in front of her favorite pregnancy cravings spot.

She enlisted the help of her friend to take the photos and once it was done, it was posted on the internet.

Johnston wore a beautiful, bright red floor-length gown and a string of pearls and posed inside and outside the restaurant.

"I want to do something a little different," Johnston told ABC News. "So I said, 'I have to take my maternity pictures there. I'm spending so much time and money there with my cravings. That's the place I've got to go.'"

Johnston was already a mother to a 1-year-old boy named Sawyer.

She and her husband, Cody, welcomed new baby Theodore.

