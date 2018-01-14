3 injured in Durham apartment fire

Three people were injured in an apartment fire in Durham, officials saidFire crews were dispatched to 2525 White Pine Drive just after 4:30 Sunday morning.Firefighters said heavy smoke and fire visible from the first floor of a two-story apartment building. They were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.Three people were transported to the hospital, two were treated for smoke inhalation and one was treated for 2nd and 3rd-degree burns, according to officials.The cause of the fire is under investigation.