  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Troopers in Johnston County locate missing man 720 miles from home

(Image courtesy Flickr creative commons)

JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
North Carolina State Highway Patrol have located an 87-year-old man in Johnston County who was reported missing in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to The Johnston County Report, Troopers said they were notified that the missing man was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 through North Carolina.

After law enforcement in Florida tracked the 87-year-old's cell phone, troopers were able to locate the man in a silver Ford Fusion between Four Oaks and Smithfield and conducted a traffic stop.

The elderly man was confused and unable to explain why he was more than 700 miles from his home in the West Palm Beach. The driver also told troopers he thought he was in New York.

The 87-year-old man couldn't tell troopers the last time he ate, so the officers accompanied him to a local restaurant and treated him to a healthy dinner.

Troopers contacted the elderly man's two daughters who both lived out of state. At their request, he was taken to Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield Saturday night for evaluation.

According to troopers, family members arrived in Johnston County on Sunday morning to pick up the man and return to Florida.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing manjohnston county newsJohnston CountyFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos