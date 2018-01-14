  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Man accused of fatally shooting mother after argument over video game

CERES, California --
A California man fatally shot his 68-year-old mother Friday night after losing a video game, police said.

Investigators told KCRA that 28-year-old Matthew Nicholson was alone in his room late Thursday when he started yelling out in anger after losing a video game.

When his mother, Lydia, came up to check on him, an argument erupted.

"He came out yelling something about my headset is broken or something about the headset being broken and then grabbed a gun and started shooting," Sgt. Greg Yotsuya, with the Ceres Police Department told KCRA.

When police arrived, they found two bullets in the wall and one in the ceiling.

A fourth struck his mother in the head -- killing her.

Police said the suspect's father eventually wrestled the gun away from his son. Nicholson then ran out and began driving to a relative's home in Riverbank.

KCRA reported that police spotted the car and arrested Nicholson without incident.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led Nicholson to kill his own mother.

He was booked on a homicide charge and is being held in the Stanislaus County Jail without bail.

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldvideo gamemurder
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos