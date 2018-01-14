  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Woman injured in shooting at party in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot at a party early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the shooting call at 1451 Durham Lake Road around 1:15 a.m.

According to authorities, Shaqunnia Jones, 34, and Katrina Jones, 27, went to a party at that address. While at the party shots were fired and the two women ran from the building.

Deputies said the women got into their 2006 Honda vehicle to leave when the car was struck by a bullet. Shaqunnia was believed to be shot in the shoulder, according to authorities. They said both women saw two individuals with guns running away, but they're not certain those individuals shot at their car.

The women drove to the hospital where Shaqunnia was treated for her wound.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is requesting that anyone with information on this incident contact the Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1480, Det. Scott Peele at 919-731-1484 or Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationWayne County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos