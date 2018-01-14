  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Mom searches for daughter after text messages claim she died of overdose

(Credit: Horry County jail )

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WTVD) --
A North Carolina mother is searching for her missing daughter in South Carolina after receiving multiple messages that she is dead.

According to WLOS, after Crystal Evans contacted authorities in Horry County, she was told no deaths had been reported of anyone matching the description of 30-year-old Tiffany Dawn Evans.

Police in Myrtle Beach said they hadn't picked her up recently. She is known to the department because of previous arrests for prostitution and drug use.

Evans last spoke with her daughter on January 7, 2018.

Since then, several people have texted and called her saying that Tiffany died of an overdose.

On Friday, she drove down to South Carolina and has met with police who are searching for Tiffany.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing womanNorth CarolinaSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos