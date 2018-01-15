  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Family shares good laugh after viral Photoshop fail

Kaylee Merchak
The Zaring family just wanted a nice family photo they could treasure forever, except they got probably the best Photoshop fail ever.

On Friday, Pam and Dave Zaring posted photos from a recent photo shoot on their Facebook page and internet users all over the world haven't stopped laughing since.

"This is NOT a joke," the post read. "We paid a photographer, who claimed to be a professional, $2-250 for a family photo shoot. Please see these FOR REAL photos she delivered to us...."



Zaring goes on to explain that the photographer claims there were "really bad shadows" in the pictures even though it was a bright, clear, sunny day.

The professional also claimed that her professor never taught her how to retouch photos.

But Zaring said the problem with the photographer started way before the pictures were delivered.

"I passed my furious mark months ago when she wouldn't send us anything," Pam explained. "I was fully prepared to be scammed, money gone, and no final product! So the humor was much easier to find. Trust me, at one point my blood boiled anytime I was asked about the status of our photos!"

But the family seems to be in good spirits over the mishap; Pam said it's the "most expensive comedy she's ever paid for."

"I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!!" the post continued. "You can't make this stuff up.....again, this is NOT a joke - final product."

Pam said the pictures weren't posted out of spite but to give the internet a good laugh at her expense.

"In no way is this post meant to be vicious. It was worth the money we spent for the humor we received!!!! I hope y'all have laughed as hard as we have!!!!"

As for the photographer, Zaring said she's sticking to her work.
