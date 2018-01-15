Grieving Fayetteville family haunted by images of deadly fire

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --The Fayetteville Fire Department is still trying to figure out what caused a deadly fire near Fayetteville State University.
The fire broke out early Sunday morning around 4:30 on Stanberry Street. Two men and an infant were able to escape but after multiple rescue attempts from neighbors, Shelley Davis died.
"I did what I could do," said Bobby Banner.
But by the time Banner could sift through the thick smoke and ashes to save Davis, it was too late.
"And then for them bring the girl out the house. I mean it was something else," said Banner.
Three people escaped this Stanberry Drive home during a house fire. But after several rescue attempts from a neighbor, one person died. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/0z79ZWPMcg— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) January 15, 2018
Like Banner, fire crews desperately tried to save her but by the time they could get inside, Davis had already passed away.
"I feel sad that I lost her," said Damita Davis, the victim's daughter.
That sadness is so heavy that Damita Davis said she wishes she could trade places with her mom.
"I wanted to go with her," Damita Davis said.
ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 3 injured in Fayetteville house fire
Shelley Davis' husband, brother and infant niece escaped the raging fire, but her neighbors say the whole thing could've been prevented.
"Robert, (her brother) told me there were three space heaters in the home - one in the living room, one in the hallway and one down towards the bedroom area," Banner said.
Family members say the Davis family would huddle around space heaters to keep warm during the frigid Fayetteville nights.
"Later I found out that the heat didn't work," said Banner.
Investigators haven't released the official cause of the fire. Meanwhile Bobby Banner hasn't stopped reliving it.
"I see it every day. Every day since this happened. It carries me back to when I first came out the front door and actually saw it," said Banner.
Banner is now taking up donations for the Davis family and the infant. To help out, contact Bobby Banner at (910)-850-8482